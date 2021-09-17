Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Insider Buys $20,940.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) insider Robert Wallstrom purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $20,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $344.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRA. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

