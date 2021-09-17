Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 85,868 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.81 on Friday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.77.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

