Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) dropped 4.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $44.92 and last traded at $44.98. Approximately 1,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 845,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

Specifically, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,806 shares of company stock worth $902,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

