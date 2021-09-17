VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. VeriTeQ has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.95.
VeriTeQ Company Profile
