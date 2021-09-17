VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VTEQ opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. VeriTeQ has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

VeriTeQ Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corp. operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Brace Shop, LLC. The Brace Shop was founded in 1995 and operates as an online orthopedic brace store. since its inception, the Brace Shop has provided braces and other extremity products to help people live fulfilling, active lives at any age.

