Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $187.10 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.