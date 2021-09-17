Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. 38,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,199,523. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

