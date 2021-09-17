Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CKSNF stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Vesuvius has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

