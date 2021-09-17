Viberate (VIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.