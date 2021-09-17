VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,420,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 66,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,418,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

