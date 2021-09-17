VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,420,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the August 15th total of 66,570,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,418,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,151. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VICI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital International Investors grew its position in VICI Properties by 187.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
