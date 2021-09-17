Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $505,000 Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

