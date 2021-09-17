Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innospec by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 773,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,432,000 after acquiring an additional 155,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Innospec by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Innospec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

