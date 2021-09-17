Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,427 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Exagen worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $518,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 647,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exagen by 4,301.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 86,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exagen by 15,314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $2,625,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exagen alerts:

XGN opened at $13.82 on Friday. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $222.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. 48.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Exagen Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.