Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 733.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 312,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:VIST opened at $4.51 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $391.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.