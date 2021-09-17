Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.5% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $14,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 426,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 449,294 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,099,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,328 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Vipshop stock remained flat at $$12.82 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

