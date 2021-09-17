Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 12,267 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of New Mountain Finance worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $5,968,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,302,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,979,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,805,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 127,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 4,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

