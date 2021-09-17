Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $535,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,992. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

