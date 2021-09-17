Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after purchasing an additional 250,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after acquiring an additional 137,445 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,639. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.