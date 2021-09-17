Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 8,943 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 32,628 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 57,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. 1,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,115. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,990.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,443 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

