Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $20,456,636 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.49 on Friday, reaching $187.71. 2,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

