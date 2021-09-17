Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,291 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 37.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded up $22.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $407.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,199. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $162,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 195,477 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $18,349,425.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,818,403.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock valued at $77,195,443 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.