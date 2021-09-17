Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €45.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

Shares of VIV stock opened at €31.89 ($37.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.22. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

