VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $391,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 75,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,554,750.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 46,375 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $908,486.25.

On Friday, August 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,114 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $454,000.42.

On Wednesday, August 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.

On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $286,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

