Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on October 15th

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

NYSE IHD opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

