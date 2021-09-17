Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

IDE opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.