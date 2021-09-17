VPC Impact Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:VIH)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,318% compared to the typical volume of 176 put options.

VPC Impact Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $22.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

