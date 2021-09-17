Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,914. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.