Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.36 ($180.43).

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €136.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.88. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a fifty-two week high of €158.05 ($185.94).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

