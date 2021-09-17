Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Want Want China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Want Want China stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. Want Want China has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.5346 per share. This represents a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Want Want China’s payout ratio is 52.11%.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

