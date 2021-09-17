Warburg Research Reiterates €166.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €166.00 ($195.29) target price from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €153.36 ($180.43).

WCH opened at €154.90 ($182.24) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €136.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €129.88. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a twelve month high of €158.05 ($185.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

