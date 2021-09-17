Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $800,752,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $108,771,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $94,072,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $66,324,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $65,633,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $175.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,255. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.24 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.54 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $9,078,762. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

