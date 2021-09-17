Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

