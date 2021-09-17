Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.28

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.28 and last traded at $172.06, with a volume of 112021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

