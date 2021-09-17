Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lessened by Hikari Tsushin Inc.

Hikari Tsushin Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513,414 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 1.8% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.52.

WFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.33. 791,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $190.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

