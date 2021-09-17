Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 344,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,326,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

