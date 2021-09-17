Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Gap Up to $45.96

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.96, but opened at $47.40. Werner Enterprises shares last traded at $46.75, with a volume of 4,992 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.1% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 280,552 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 417.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

