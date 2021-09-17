Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of WES stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

