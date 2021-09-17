Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires 251,656 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1,751.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,656 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.31% of Gartner worth $64,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gartner by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT stock opened at $315.93 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $318.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

