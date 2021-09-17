Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,468 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $38,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 778,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $123.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,462.49 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,403,593. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

