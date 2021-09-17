Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 342.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $59,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.40 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $278.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 target price (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.31.

In related news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total value of $85,199.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,132 shares of company stock worth $24,610,827 in the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

