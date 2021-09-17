Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 165,865 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 646,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $49,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after purchasing an additional 165,992 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 825,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,546,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $141,388.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,706.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,366 shares of company stock worth $1,768,040 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $71.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.15 and a beta of 0.09.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.68%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

