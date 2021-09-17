Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 36,024 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,024 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $42,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. FMR LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 114.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 345,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,475,000 after purchasing an additional 184,888 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $116.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.07.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.