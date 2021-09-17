Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Takes $72.22 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 849,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,632 shares of company stock worth $11,394,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

