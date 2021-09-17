Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.69.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.38. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,177,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,857,000 after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,900,000 after buying an additional 1,044,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 168,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the period. 25.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

