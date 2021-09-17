Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,934. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

