Westpac Banking Corp Has $28.14 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $217.46. 77,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average of $239.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.