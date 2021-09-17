Westpac Banking Corp Has $40.01 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,807 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock worth $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

ORCL traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 308,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,801,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

