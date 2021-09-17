Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

WBK stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

