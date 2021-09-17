Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “
WBK stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.