Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) versus The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Critical Contrast

Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group $53.50 billion 2.46 $9.46 billion $34.25 11.39

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 1 6 13 0 2.60

The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus price target of $395.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wetouch Technology and The Goldman Sachs Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A The Goldman Sachs Group 33.03% 23.55% 1.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

