Widercoin (WDR) Price Hits $0.0066 on Exchanges

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a market cap of $417,776.82 and $46,465.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.45 or 0.07369025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.53 or 1.00135021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00852008 BTC.

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

