Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00070910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00118411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00179193 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.90 or 0.07090073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,837.09 or 0.99457492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00823115 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

